Grenades edge Parham to retake slim advantage in ABFA’s Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending top flight champions Grenades FC maintained their unbeaten run in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division with a 2-1 triumph over former champions Parham FC when they met at the FA’s technical centre on Wednesday night.

The lone match of the evening saw the Jennings team take their tally of points to 12 after four showings and level with Old Road FC who also have 12 points from four showings. Grenades however hold the advantage due to a better goal difference.

Barrington Blake had given Grenades the advantage in minute 38, a strike which carried his team into the half-time interval as one-nil leaders.

Parham drew level shortly after the resumption when Kenja Benjamin struck in minute 48.

Parham’s hopes of getting their first point of the season were however dashed when Kurt Richards restored Grenades’ one-goal advantage in minute 60, converting from the penalty spot, a goal that would see his team to a 2-1 triumph.

The loss was Parham’s fourth in as many showings as they remain second from bottom in the 16- team standings without a point. Former 13 times champions, Empire FC, occupy the cellar also without a point but after three showings.

FC Aston Villa are third with 10 points after four outings with Greenbay Hoppers in fourth with nine points from four matches.

Ottos Rangers round off the top five with eight points also from four showings.

All Saints United (7 pts), SAP (7 pts), John Hughes (6 pts), Pigotts Bullets (4 pts) and Garden Stars (3 pts) occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions respectively. Willikies and Swetes both have one point in the 11th and 12th positions while Green City are yet to earn a point in the 14th position.

Tryum FC are yet to turn out for a match in the competition as they are unable to field a team.