Buckley’s 3J’s get back to back wins in 100tapeball tournament

Buckley’s 3J’s rallied to consecutive victories in the Bullets 100 Tapeball Competition with a two wickets triumph over Dredgers on Wednesday at the Powell’s playing field in Coolidge.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Dredgers posted 135 for seven from their allotted 100 deliveries.

Tyrone Williams Jr top scored with 26 with three fours and one six while Kirk Douglas and Jedidiah Martin contributed with 19 and 17 runs respectively.

Kadeem Phillip was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents, claiming two wickets for 21 runs in 15 balls.

When their turn at the crease arrived, 3J’s reached their target at 139 for eight with five balls to spare.

Elroy Francis Jr hit a top score of 42 runs with four fours and four sixes. Demari Benta contributed with

22.

Glenton Williams bagged three wickets for 13 runs in 20 balls while Mike France snatched two for

28 in 15 deliveries.

Buckleys 3J’s had previously defeated VIP by 74 runs on Tuesday.