Greene, Lloyd And St Jean Bow Out Of Commonwealth Games

By Neto Baptiste

Sprinters Cejhae Greene and Joella Lloyd both failed in their bid to advance to the men’s and women’s finals of the 100 meters event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham, England.

Running in Heat 1, Greene clocked 10:45 seconds to finish eighth from a field of nine competitors yesterday afternoon. South Africa’s Akani Simbine won the race in a time of 10:07 seconds while Rohan Browning of Australia was second in a time of 10:17 seconds. Ojie Edoburun finished third in 10:30 seconds.

Meanwhile, Lloyd clocked 11:49 seconds in Heat 1 of the women’s category to finish fifth in lane seven.

The race was captured by St Lucia’s Julien Alfred who registered a time of 11:04 seconds while Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha was second in 11:06 seconds. England’s Imani Lansiquot placed third in 11:06 seconds.

The top two athletes will advance to the final.

Kalique St Jean (left) competes in the 800 meters event

In the men’s 800 meters race earlier on Wednesday, Antigua and Barbuda’s Kalique St Jean clocked 1:56.48 seconds for a seventh place finish. The time was not fast enough to put St Jean into the next round.