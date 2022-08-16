Greenbay Hoppers claim Andy “Gantone” Nesbitt trophy

Greenbay Hoppers emerged champions of the first Andy “Gantone” Nesbitt Kings & Queens Ah De Ghetto Football Cup following a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over community rivals Cool & Smooth Empire in Monday’s final at the King George V Ground.

Empire seized the advantage as early as the second minute via a Rakeem Joseph strike. It took 39 minutes for Greenbay Hoppers to find the equaliser when DaPaul George fired home from close range in minute 41.

Midfielder Jari Jackson found the winner in minute 66 as Hoppers celebrated their title win over the former 13 times Premier Division champions on home soil.

George was awarded the player of the final trophy while Empire’s Kamali Looby was the player of the tournament. Joseph, who scored Empire’s only goal in the final, ended as the tournament’s top scorer with four conversions.

Goalkeeper Agan Salano of Empire was adjudged best goalkeeper.