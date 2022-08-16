DeSouza brace secures first win for Benna Girls in Jewels of the Caribbean tournament

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda national under-15 girls’ football team came from a goal down to inflict a 3-1 beating on St Lucia under-15s when they clashed in the Jewels of the Caribbean U15 Invitational at the ABFA Technical & Training Centre on Monday night.

Playing the feature match of a double-header, St Lucia’s Clorie Williams put the visitors ahead on minute 20, much to the delight of their fans.

The celebrations were however short-lived as K’Niece Brown drew the Benna Girls level on minute 28 before striker Gabriel DeSouza scored her first of two goals in minute 35 to put the home team ahead. DeSouza then secured the three points for Antigua and Barbuda with her second goal of the match and her fifth in two games when she slotted home in the 51st minute.

The victory was Antigua and Barbuda’s first following a 3-3 draw with Grenada on Sunday. In Monday’s opening contest, Grenada defeated Dominica 2-1 for their second victory of the tournament. Abigail Williams in minute seven and Emma Francis in minute 35, were on target for Grenada while Kenisha Jno-Lewis was Dominica’s lone goal scorer with a 55th minute strike.