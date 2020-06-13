Gray’s Farm man remanded for attempted murder

Spread the love













A 20-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder on Thursday has been remanded to the Her Majesty’s Prison until August 20 when he will find out if his case will be sent up to the High Court.

Yesterday, Ashbirth Damian O’Brien of Parliament Street, Gray’s Farm made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh for the alleged attempted murder of Miguel George, also of Parliament Street.

O’Brien allegedly used an object to inflict a wound to George’s head on the evening of June 5 at Parliament Street.

A report was made to Gray’s Farm Police Station, and further investigations into the matter led to his arrest.

George is currently a patient at Mount St John’s Medical Centre nursing head injuries.

Should the magistrate declare that there is sufficient evidence that O’Brien may have committed the crime, he will have to fact a judge and jury in a High Court trial.