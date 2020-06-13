Four officers accused of killing Bruce Greenaway remain in custody at HMP

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

It appears that the four law enforcement officers accused of killing Bruce “Jungle” Greenaway will remain at Her Majesty’s Prison until they return to court on September 23.

Earlier this week, attorneys for the quartet, Lawrence Daniel and Wendel Robinson, had indicated their intention to make a formal request to Prison Superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Eugene Philip to consider remanding the four officers to Camp Blizzard in Coolidge for their “security and protection.”

When contacted yesterday, the prison boss confirmed to OBSERVER media that he has not received any official correspondence to date.

Later, in another interview, Robinson told our newsroom briefly that “no application was made.”

He did not disclose any other information when he was pressed further.

Police Officer Jason Modeste and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Officers (ABDF) Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine.

Lieutenant Colonel Philip told us that the four will spend the next 14 days in quarantine – a procedure that each person on remand must undergo when he or she first enters the prison. This process was instituted following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accused are currently being held in an area away from the general prison population, and if they are still at the facility at the end of the 14-day period, they will be transferred to their respective sections of the penal institution.

Greenaway’s body was found near the shoreline at Indian Creek on April 13, days after he was reported missing.

The last time the father of two was reportedly seen alive, he was in the custody of the four officers.