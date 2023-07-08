Grade Six National Assessment Results officially announced

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George



The 2023 Grade Six National Assessment results were revealed to students, teachers and parents across the island yesterday, following weeks of anticipation.

In a press conference held by Ministry of Education officials via State media, Sophia Aflak of the St Nicholas Primary School was announced as the top achiever of the examinations, scoring 379 out of 400 points.

Aflak was followed by students of the Baptist Academy of Antigua, Matthew Dorsett, scoring 376 points, and Etanya Tanner, scoring 374.

The top government school student was Cahira Gerald of the Golden Grove Primary School, scoring 371 of 400 points and placing seventh in the top 100 list.

Meanwhile, Ineta Francis, Assistant Director of Education-Measurement and Evaluation revealed that over 90 percent of the students who took the exam achieved a satisfactory pass.

Males achieving level one scores increased to 50 percent, a nine percent increase from the previous year of 41 percent.

The total number of students acquiring a level one score was 715. Specifically, 336 males and 379 females, which is 54 percent of the 1,318 who sat the assessment.

Securing level two scores were 230 females, and 259 males, which totals 489 students and adds up to 37 percent of the 1,318. Level three saw 103 students, 40 of which were females and 63 males, making-up 8 percent. Level four, had 11 students in total, three were females and eight were males.

“We had 652 females…who sat the assessment. 58 percent of them achieved scores at level one, 35 percent at level two, 6 percent at level three, and 1 percent at level four.”

“For the males, we had 50 percent at level one, 39 percent at level two, 10 percent at level three, and 1 percent at level four,” Francis stated. A total of 666 males took the exam.