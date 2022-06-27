Gov’t facilitates major recruitment drive by Royal Caribbean Group for cruise tourism jobs

Over 500 jobs will be made available to Antiguans and Barbudans due to a collaboration between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and Royal Caribbean Group (RCG).

Holders of valid Antigua and Barbuda passports will be given the opportunity to apply for various positions during a July 4th to 7th recruitment drive to be held at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Center at Perry Bay from 9 am- 4 pm daily, a release said.

The initial three days will be used for the screening of prospective candidates, while the final two days will be used to interview the most suitable candidates.

RCG offers job opportunities around the world. Job contracts can range for over six months, depending on the position and department.

Selected positions may be offered on the spot during the July 4th to 7th recruitment drive; however candidates must successfully complete a medical evaluation and must be fully vaccinated or have begun the vaccination process.

All interested persons should complete a preliminary online registration process signalling intent at https://forms.gle/gV2svbBMpMo1utHh7

Applicants should be 18 years or older.