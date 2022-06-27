OG Ballers crowned Over 40 Basketball League

by Carlena Knight

OG Ballers were crowned the Over 40 Basketball League champions over the weekend.

The champions finished undefeated throughout the competition as they defeated Bravo Liquor Store Invaders 45-39 in the finals at the JSC Sports Complex on Sunday night.

Former national player, Jason ‘Howard’ London led the charge for the victors netting six points.

London would later be named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition.

Invaders’ Mahijah Davis and Kenworth ‘Moody’ James both scored six points in a losing effort.

Survivors claimed the third-place spot that night, edging out Man Pon De Corner Retirees 43-42.

Ishone Lamont banked nine points and Jerome Andrew seven for the victors.

Russell Daley had a game high 15 points and Elroy ‘Meatball’ Christopher assisted with eight points.