Government House poised to become important historic attraction

- Advertisement -

The grounds of Government House are currently undergoing a major metamorphosis as restoration work on the over 200-year-old historical landmark continues.

The two-acre property is being transformed into a cultural heritage site, managed by the Heritage Trust Antigua and Barbuda (HTAB) Inc.

Following an intense tendering and selection process, CG Construction, MW Pro Design, and Homes That Last were awarded the contract to continue the restoration of the outer buildings and main structure.

Now in its second phase, the project is slated for a west wing completion by May 2024. It is guided by a master plan that was developed by HTAB Director Gabrielle Howell.

Restoration work on the entire property is targeted for an ambitious December 2024 wind-up. The project is totally dependent upon donations and grants for its execution.

Its overall objective is to provide a unique experience for locals and visitors alike, giving them the opportunity to explore the site and appreciate the rich history of both Government House and its environs.

The newly-renovated west wing, the oldest known surviving slave quarters in the Eastern Caribbean, comprises a small conference and event room, a souvenir/gift shop, café, restaurant, toilets and art gallery cum museum space.

Restoration work on the entire property is ongoing (Photos contributed)

The art gallery will showcase over 50 pieces of repurposed paintings that originally adorned the walls of the centuries-old building. Included in the inventory is a collection of Royal Portraits of King Edward VII, Queen Alexandra, King George V and Queen Mary. This gallery will also host the Parham Hill House art collection.

The cultural hub will offer tours for students, residents and visitors to view both permanent displays and temporary exhibitions — and will continue to house the official office of the Governor General.

The third phase of the project will cover content generation, and as a precursor to this, a review of Government House’s sovereign paintings was recently completed by international art experts.

The restoration of the main house is also a crucial next step. The tendering process has been completed for this work, with the contracts awarded to CG Construction and MW Pro Design. The Museum of London Docklands will be engaged in the curation of the museum, and two representatives from this establishment will be travelling to Antigua and Barbuda this month in order to commence work.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams noted that the HTAB was committed to sourcing a further US$2.3 million to meet the immediate goals of the project. He added that meticulous strategic planning by the board has allowed for self-sustainability, which will guarantee the upkeep of future operations.

Government House was included on the World Monuments Worldwide Watchlist of 2018, globally earmarking this building as one of the special properties deserving of preservation.