‘Good Samaritan’ yet to collect reward for finding missing man; MP says he’s waiting on the police report

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Three months after 71-year-old George “Murphy” James was found alive near Weir’s Estate, the man who traversed through thick shrubbery to find him said he is still awaiting the financial reward that was promised to him.

In a tale of the Good Samaritan going unrewarded, Carol Thomas of Skerrit’s Pasture spoke to Observer media yesterday about his frustration.

“What happened is I went into the bush, and I found the man and then I called the police because he was in a situation where I could not take him out as he didn’t have any shoes and clothes.

“The family said there is a reward for $5,000 and they called Asot [Michael] or somebody for Asot and asked them if they are going to come now with the money, and somebody said on the phone that they will get back to me and from since that day, up to now, I have not [received] it,” Thomas said.

James, of New Winthorpes, was found around 9:55 am on February 15 in what was described as reasonably good health with only slight dehydration and minor bruises on his body.

This was more than a week after he had been reported missing to the police on February 6.

However, Asot Michael, the Member Parliament for St Peter who offered the reward money, told our newsroom that he was “still waiting on the police”.

“Before leaving Antigua, I contacted the police, and they told me that I was not to pay anyone until they completed their investigation report and got back to me. I am still waiting,” he replied.

Meanwhile, Observer media has contacted police public relations officer, Frankie Thomas for comment, who said he will do an enquiry into the matter and return a response.