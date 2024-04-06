Golden Grove sting Scorpions, Soccer Academy tenderise Earthquake as Harbour and Bethesda quieted in Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Second Division frontrunners, Freeman’s Village Scorpions, were stung in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) competition on Thursday as they went under 4-1 to home team Golden Grove FC to drop crucial points in the tight promotion race.

Golden Grove took the early advantage, going ahead in the fifth minute via a strike from Arnel Walsh. Terrence Spencer made it 2-0 just five minutes later with a strike from close range. Tyler Spencer put the game out of reach in minute 80 but Scorpions pulled a goal back in minute 88 via an Adrien Benjamin conversion.

Golden Grove’s three-goal cushion was restored in added time by Nyique Baptiste who struck in 90+1.

Despite the loss, their third in 16 matches, Freeman’s Village remained top of the standings with 39 points while Golden Grove moved to 28 points from 16 showings and from ninth to eighth on the standings.

Also on Thursday, Soccer Academy pummelled Earthquake FC 10-0 when they met at the ABFA’s Technical Center.

Michael Peters had a field day, scoring a double hattrick with goals in minutes 39, 42, 45, 55, 73 and 90+1. He had help from Keyondre Hewlett who registered a hattrick with goals coming in minutes 40, 52 and 67. Taijah Christian scored the other goal when he opened the scoring in minute 34.

The win lifts Soccer Academy to 28 points from 13 showings and seventh on the standings while Earthquake remains on 19 points after 14 showings.

There was victory as well for CPTSA Wings who beat promotion hopefuls English Harbour 3-0 at English Harbour.

Kimani Gyles scored a double for Wings with goals in minutes 22 and 69, while Chademe Miller scored the other goal in minute 24.

Wings moved to 24 points from 15 showings at mid-table while English Harbour remained on 30 points from 17 matches and fifth on the standings.

In the other match contested, West Ham FC stunned Bethesda 3-2 at PMS. Dale Barton (4), Lloyd Sheppard (28) and Keithroy Richards (77) were on target for the victors as they move to 12 points from 15 showings. Bethesda, who had both goals from Chunsae Martin in minutes 50 and 86, remained on 33 points and second on the standings after 17 outings.