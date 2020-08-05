G’Eve tops Progressive’s Emancipation Day Kayso Competition

Spread the love













Ge’Eve Philip, the youngest competitor, captured the top spot in Saturday’s Emancipation Day Kayso Monarch Competition, going home with the main prizes of $5,000 cash; a 50” smart television; and a gift basket of edibles.

The prizes were sponsored by Progressive 107.3 FM, Courts Furnishings, and Gloria Whyte, respectively.

The winning song, “Plenty to sing about,” captured the theme of the competition, as the tiny diva delivered the goods onstage. She was crowned and caped by Director of Culture Khan Cordice.

Youngest competitor, G’Eve, captures top spot and $5k prize in Progressive’s Emancipation Day Kayso Competition

The contest also saw Empress, who sang “Re-set,” take the No. 2 position.

General Manager of Progressive FM Senator Shawn Nicholas with 1st Runner-up Empress

She received $3,000 in cash, sponsored by Kirthley Maginley on behalf of the Bethesda & Christian Hill communities, in honour of the late calypsonian Lynwall “The Mighty Zero” Joseph.

Empress also received a sofa-bed from Island Furniture and the Tyrone “Edimelo” Thomas Memorial Trophy, donated by the Golden Eye Calypso Revue.

Third place went to The Black Mahdi for his song “Uncle Joe,” which netted him a $2,000 cash prize, contributed by Sherfield Bowen, and a microwave oven valued at approximately $900, compliments of Townhouse

Megastore.

General Manager of Progressive FM Senator Shawn Nicholas with 2nd Runner-up Black Mahdi

About a dozen auxiliary awards – which were prejudged at the Semifinals stage – were also handed out by Senator Shawn Nicholas, Progressive FM’s General Manager.

Meanwhile, all 16 competitiors received a Participation Award through the generosity of Dr. Philmore Benjamin.

Assorted prizes will be distributed today among the other contestants up to the eighth place, according to Organizing Committee Chair Rudolph Davis.

Management of Progressive FM and Committee members, meanwhile, say they are gratified to have pulled off the competition, after the Government shut down original plans to stage it in a drive-in-movie format.

Both Progressive and supporting station Observer Radio aired the competition, which was staged at Freedom Hall before FaceBook Live and Zoom audiences, garnering more than 3,000 views.