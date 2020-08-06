Latest dashboard shows no new cases and 1 new recovery

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 4th August, 2020 at 6pm.

All twenty-eight samples which were processed and sent to CARPHA earlier this week have yielded negative results.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to 76.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda remains ninety-two with thirteen active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.