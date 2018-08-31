George: CAC still on federation’s calendar

The Antigua and Barbuda Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation (ABBWF) could return to the Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships next year.

This is according to president, Dave George, who reminded that the federation had only opted for the Giovanni Arendz Classic owing to a lack of adequate information coming out of host country, Mexico.

“It’s well documented, the reasons we did not go this year and that’s not to say we are not going back to the CAC. We are a member of CAC and we pay our annual dues so the only reason we didn’t go to the CAC this year is because of the reasons I have explained many times before,” he said.

George highlighted that it is becoming easier, financially, for more bodybuilders out of Antigua to attend more pro qualifiers.

“The pro shows are coming closer to our shores so no longer do we have to wait and go to Europe or some distant country where it is very expensive to travel to. Next year, incidentally, I think around the end of July in Saint Martin and there is a pro qualifier coming in Santo Domingo and that takes place, I think, to the 12-14 of October so those are two shows off the calendar that I can think of right off the top of my head,” the bodybuilding head said.

A team of athletes recently returned from Aruba where they competed in the Giovanni Arendz Classic. Bodybuilder, Bernard Percival Jr, won his classic bodybuilding category before going on to capture his pro card.