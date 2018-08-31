Ronaldo’s Juventus drawn against Man Utd in Champions League

Manchester United will face a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo after drawing Serie A champions Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

Ronaldo, who was at United between 2003 and 2009, joined Juve for £99.2m in July after nine years at Real Madrid.

Valencia and Young Boys are the other teams in Group H.

Tottenham have been drawn in a tough group to face Barcelona, while last season’s runners-up Liverpool face Paris St-Germain and Napoli.

Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan complete the line-up in Spurs’ Group B and Red Star Belgrade are the other team to play Jurgen Klopp’s side in Group C.

Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn in Group F alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim.

Last season’s winners, Real Madrid, who have won the competition for the past three years, are in Group G with Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.

Real Madrid, who beat Liverpool 3-1 in last year’s final, cleaned up in the Uefa awards, with their players winning in all the categories.

Keylor Navas won the goalkeeper of the season award, Sergio Ramos was voted the best defender, while Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the forward of the season award.

Croatia international midfielder Luka Modric – a Champions League winner with his club and World Cup finalist with his country – won both the midfielder of the year and overall best player awards.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and England midfielder, David Beckham, was awarded the Uefa President’s award.

“From winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, achieving a historic result with Croatia, now this, it is amazing,” said Modric. “They are great feelings and I am happy and proud of everything that I have achieved.

“This year I can say is the best year of my career, collectively and individually. Finally I achieved something I dreamed since I started playing for the national team. We reached the final of the World Cup and even without winning it was historic.” (BBC Sport)