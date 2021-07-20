George and Hunt emerge winners of Junior Masters Golf Championships

In emphatic fashion, rising sensations Marquise George and Lexi Hunt swung their way to title honors in the inaugural Antigua Junior Masters Golf Championship at Cedar Valley on Sunday.

George easily secured the boys division with an 18-hole score of 88 as he finished ahead of runner up Carlos Khoury and third place finisher Siyolo Joseph.

For his successful efforts, the champion was awarded a gold medal, the championship trophy as well as the Red Jacket.

As for Hunt, the 14 year old hot shot secured the girls category with a score of 86 and like George, she took home the Red Jacket, a trophy and a gold medal.

She finished ahead of Catherine Woodhouse and Ashley Francis who were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Sponsorship for the exercise came from Patricia Matthew and Glentist Martin.

Meanwhile, former member of parliament for All Saints West, Hilroy Humphreys beat all and sundry to win the Sabiena Winston Charity Golf Challenge on Saturday.

He won via the countback format over Welshman Andy Hall, with Kuma Rodney taking third place ahead of National Hero Sir Viv Richards.

Over EC $40,000 was made from the event, which was organised as a fundraiser for Winston who will be flying out in August to pursue studies at the Geneva University in Pennsylvania USA.