Further delays to overtime payments leave Public Works staff disgruntled

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Workers at the Ministry of Public Works are disgruntled after being told to wait two more weeks to receive what they say is years of owed overtime.

Yesterday, more than a dozen employees including quarry and road staff were informed of further delays to late overtime payments, with some members of staff claiming they’ve already been made to wait as long as three years.

Speaking at a meeting of the Antigua Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU), several staff members also complained of ministry officials claiming not to have records of their hours, despite them repeatedly submitting documentation.

AT&LU Industrial Relations Officer, Ralph Potter, asked that the union be granted two weeks to allow them to go through documents submitted by the workers as well as for the Treasury to allocate funds for overtime payments.

This was met with dissatisfaction as the Treasury is scheduled to be closed from December 15. Workers pointed to the holiday season and Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) exemption weekends, saying they wanted to be paid in time to enjoy the benefits.

Many of the affected workers spoke of a desire to put forward a motion to ditch the AT&LU due to feeling under-represented, as well as to take industrial action should the two-week period pass without further action. Such action could impact roadworks that are already in progress.

Others pointed out the issue of working conditions such as the apparent discarding of truckloads of items intended for workers including uniforms, stationery, toiletries and other items due to alleged mismanagement by the ministry, leading to inferior quality uniforms being provided and workers being forced to purchase their own toiletries.

Staff also expressed concern about the western gate at the Ministry of Public Works being locked since 2020. They claim this creates a safety hazard as it leaves one sole exit in the event of an emergency.

They say it also forces large trucks to turn around within the confines of the small yard, posing a risk to workers as well as other vehicles.

The Ministry of Public Works has been approached for comment.