My daughter acts too submissive to her husband

Dear Koren,

My daughter behaves differently when her husband is around. She acts very submissive and he speaks as if he makes all the decisions. Me and my husband maybe didn’t do a good enough job to raise her to be strong but it hurt me to see she is a professional at work but in her home life act like she has no say. Growing up me and her father shared responsibility but he was more in charge as I didn’t have much education so he dealt with the outside business while I did the home but my daughter have more head than me so I don’t like to see her like this. Can you help her please.

Dear Mom,

I can’t help her but you can. You love her and you are very observant and analytical so it seems you are so much smarter than you give yourself credit for. You have identified some of the elements that could have contributed to who your daughter is right now.

Maybe she saw you yielding to her father and figured this is the correct way to be or maybe she is quite happy letting her husband take the lead in certain situation. As a word of caution, make sure you are not trying to live vicariously through her, by getting a redo on your life. Let this be about her and not about you.

We cannot assume that she is not happy with the situation as is.

Mom, why don’t you sit with your daughter and ask her how are things in her marriage? Ask her if she is happy, if she has any concerns and if there is anything she would like to change? Your perception of the situation might not give you the whole picture and your daughter can shed light and fill in the blank spaces.

You could mention to her that you notice she takes a more laidback approach with certain things and allows her husband to take the lead. Further, tell her that it doesn’t fit with who you see her to be – a strong and professional woman who can hold her own in any situation. Explain to her that you respect her and her decisions, but you want to ensure that she is comfortable.

As a mother, you can explain that she might have seen you give in to her father sometimes, but that was because you took on certain roles and he did other roles and that it was a choice you made and you are comfortable with it.

It is important that your daughter knows she has the choice to be herself; that could mean being strong and self-assured or being laidback and having her husband take more control or she could be a combination of both, depending on the situation. The important thing is that she is confident and happy and doing what brings her the most satisfaction.

