From dreamer to soca sensation: Local artiste takes the world stage

By Latrishka Thomas

Imagine going from dreaming about performing on international stages to actually living that dream. That’s exactly what happened to Kieffer Lee, better known as K-Lee, the vibrant Antiguan artiste who is taking the soca world by storm.

K-Lee’s story took flight a few years ago when he made the bold move to the UK to explore new horizons, and ever since he’s been riding high on a wave of success.

Recently, K-Lee had the electrifying opportunity to share the spotlight with music legends at the Soca Love Story event in Trinidad. Rubbing shoulders with soca sensations like Farmer Nappy, Nailah Blackman, Pumpa, Problem Child and the iconic Super Blue was a dream come true for the 31-year-old artiste.

“Sharing the stage with such talented artistes was an epic experience that truly made me grow as an artiste, both mentally and physically.

“It was preparation like no other for the upcoming Antigua Carnival. This tour marks a resurgence for me, and I am eagerly looking forward to bringing this energy back to Antigua,” he exclaimed.

A standout moment of K-Lee’s tour was the performance of his latest song for Antigua Carnival 2024, “Mas in Town”, alongside Trinidad’s 2020 Groovy Soca monarch, College Boy Jesse, and the legendary All-Star Band. The energy was palpable, and K-Lee described the experience as nothing short of “epic”.

But K-Lee’s musical voyage doesn’t stop there. He also had the honour of opening for soca superstar Kes during a show in England, where he left the crowd spellbound with his infectious energy and undeniable talent.

He also showcased his talent at the last Ibiza Soca festival with popular artistes like GBM Nutron, Adom O and Lil Rick, and on the Camouflage Boat ride in New York for Antigua Day alongside Triple Kay International, Tian Winter, Asa Banton, and DJ Avalanche.

So, what fuels K-Lee’s passion for soca music? According to him, it’s all about dedication. Currently working on a new song titled “Dedicated”, K-Lee pours his heart and soul into his music, drawing inspiration from his faith, family, and love for the art.

Born into a musical family, K-Lee’s musical odyssey began at a young age. Surrounded by the melodious strains of his parents’ gospel band, music became an integral part of his life, and he quickly fell in love with the infectious rhythms of soca.

When asked about his ultimate goal in the music industry, K-Lee’s response was simple: versatility. With a deep-rooted love for R&B music, he’s determined to explore various genres and carve out a niche as one of the greatest performers of his time.

“I want to be able to help other passionate artists who want to achieve similar objectives in this industry,” he added, highlighting his commitment to nurturing talent and paying it forward.

Despite his international acclaim, K-Lee remains grounded and grateful for the opportunities that have come his way. He credits mentors like international disc jockey and hit soca producer DJ Shaker HD and Clint James for guiding him through the industry maze and helping him stay true to his vision.

As K-Lee continues to make waves in the music scene, he offers sage advice to aspiring artistes: Embrace the struggle and stay true to your vision.

“It’s easier said than done, but keep your head up and stay close to everyone who shares the same vision as you,” he recommended, echoing words of wisdom gleaned from his own journey.

With his infectious energy and unwavering passion for music, K-Lee is poised to conquer the world, one electrifying stage at a time.

And guess what? He’s planning to light up local stages again this year during the Carnival season.