Freetown Record First win in 10 Splash Tournament

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Freetown won by six wickets over Combined Schools in the ongoing ABCA 10 Splash Tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

This is the fourth straight loss for Combined Schools and the first win for Freetown.

Batting first, Combined Schools posted 68 for 3 in their 10 overs.

Xaveek Toppin had the best batting figures for Combined Schools as he was not out for 27 with three fours in the mix.

Shamar Pereira and George Elvin both made 16 runs.

In reply, Freetown surged to the target of 64 losing only four wickets in their 9.2 overs.

Jarel Phillip led his team to victory with 20 runs.

Rolston Phillip made 16 and Kief Baltimore, 10 to secure the win.

With this win, Freetown are now 5th in the Group 2 standings with four points while Combined Schools remain at the bottom of the six-team table, still without a point.

The match between Empire Nation and Jennings Tigers was abandoned.