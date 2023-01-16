Update: Monifa St. John making speedy recovery

- Advertisement -

Monifa St. John reached out on social media to thank members of the public for their prayers and well wishes after she was stabbed 14 times in a home invasion at her Ebenezer home in the early hours of Friday morning.

St John’s government-assigned vehicle was allegedly taken in addition to important documents during the incident.

According to her statement, her injuries were not life-threatening as the weapon was not able to pierce deeply enough to cause critical damage to any of her vital organs or arteries.

She is continuing to make a smooth recovery despite some pain from her injuries.

Police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

We will provide updates on this incident as they come in.