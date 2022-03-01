Free health screenings deemed a success – with more set to follow

by Carlena Knight

Dozens of residents from the Villa and Point community and neighbouring villages benefitted from free health screenings over the weekend.

One’s health has always been a serious matter but the advent of Covid has undoubtedly pushed it to the fore.

This is why the District V (Villa and Cedar Grove) Seventh Day Adventist Church Health and Personal Ministries kick-started their nine-week health campaign with free screenings at the Villa Primary School on Sunday.

Attendees were able to check their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, and talk with doctors who advised them on healthy lifestyle practices.

Oleno Knight, one of the organisers, explained the concept behind the event.

“Over the years, we have had several screenings and even health fairs at our church which were always open to the public but, with Covid, we haven’t really gotten to do that.

“So, we came up with the concept to meet the people in the various communities around us and offer the free services for them to check about their health, while linking it with various bible and health seminars as well,” Knight said.

She also shared her delight over the successful hosting of the screening.

Knight revealed that this screening is just the first of many to come, as residents in Yorks and surrounding areas will soon have the opportunity to get their free health checks as well.

“We will be going to the Yorks basketball court this coming Sunday, March 6, starting at 4pm. We will also be heading into Cedar Grove as well as this is a district event and they are a part of our district. That will be on March 13 at the Cedar Grove basketball court at the same time,” Knight added.

The screenings are open to everyone, even those living outside the respective communities. All Covid protocols will be observed.