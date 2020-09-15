Fraud-accused media personality to head back to court this week

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Media personality Janice Samuel, who is facing a string of fraud charges, will be appearing in court on Thursday to find out whether the prosecution has enough evidence to send the case up to the High Court.

Samuel, who was slapped with 14 counts of fraud last year, appeared in All Saints Magistrate Court yesterday for what was supposed to be her committal hearing.

However, the matter was adjourned to allow for a document to be ascertained.

Her lawyer Ralph Francis told the court that his client had been unwell for the past three weeks and consequently requested that her bail conditions be amended.

However, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards asked for a medical report to be supplied before the request could be granted.

Samuel is currently on bail after the request for her release from prison was granted last year in the form of a $200,000 bond with a $50,000 cash component. She was finally released in June after the $50,000 was posted for her.

In addition to the bond Samuel had to provide two sureties, surrender her travel documents and report to the Police Headquarters every day.

Mid-last year, the 45-year-old was charged with 14 counts of obtaining money by false pretences from the company, H2One Limited – where she worked as an office assistant – between March 15 and July 7 2019.

Samuel allegedly stole $107,119.27 from said company.

Samuel’s employer reportedly began looking into her actions and his accounts in July 2019 after news broke that she was convicted of embezzlement.

When he audited his accounts, he is said to have found that several cheques he had signed had been filled and paid out.

He reportedly told the police that he had never filled out any sums on those cheques nor approved their payments, and his staff knew that his approval was required.

The accused is said to have prepared the cheques and issued them to an associate of hers who was not affiliated with the company.

They were allegedly cashed at a gas station by the individual, but when questioned he said he did not know he was involved in a crime.