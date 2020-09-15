Security officer to be sentenced for breaking and entering

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A security officer who admitted to breaking and entering a private home and stealing a PlayStation will be sentenced on September 21.

Yesterday, Conrad Willock, who is in his 20s, told Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards that he owed someone $300 and stole the PlayStation to pay the individual back.

Willock broke into an Orange Valley home on September 12 at around 3am.

The complainant’s son was in the bathroom when he heard noises coming from the living room.

When he checked the house, he saw an intruder unplugging the PlayStation.

He alerted his uncle but when he arrived the perpetrator was nowhere to be found

The matter was reported to the police, investigated, and the defendant later arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Blade Jamal Eustace Samuel also appeared before a magistrate yesterday and has been ordered to pay $9,000 for the possession of cannabis.

Samuel’s Cashew Hill home was searched by police officers with a warrant on September 12 and 12 transparent plastic bags with a substance resembling cannabis were found in bucket.

When asked, the father-of-five told police, “a little weed me pick off me tree fu smoke. It’s for my personal use and all a dem come off a one tree”.

The search continued into the backyard and there seven cannabis plants were found.

The items were later weighed, and plastic bags amounted to 1.5lbs of cannabis valued at $3,000 while the plants were valued at $100.

Samuel, who admitted to the crime before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, was ordered to pay $1,000 of $9,000 forthwith and pay the balance by January 29 or spend a year in prison.

He was reprimanded on the charge of cultivating cannabis, while the charge of possession with intent to transfer was withdrawn.