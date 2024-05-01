Francis’ half century lifts PMS to welcomed win in 30 overs softball cricket competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Clarence Francis posted a half century and Nicholas Thomas picked up three wickets to help propel PMS to a three-wicket triumph over Strictly Business in the male division of the WTP 30 overs softball cricket competition being hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA).

Francis hit a top score of 57 to help PMS reach 145 for seven with four balls to spare as they chased the 144 earlier posted by Strictly Business who had won the toss and opted to bat. Francis had help from Walter Carr who made 26. Kenroy Fredericks was the pick of the bowlers for Strictly Business, picking up four wickets for 17 runs in six overs.

Earlier, Thomas bagged his three wickets for 16 runs to help restrict Strictly Business to their 144 for eight in their allotted 30 overs. Kim George top scored with 44 while Raymond Leadette contributed with 37.

Meanwhile, Steve Martin claimed four wickets for 14 runs in six overs to lift Buckley’s 3J’s to a 39 runs victory over Bullets.

Martin bagged his four scalps for just 14 runs in six overs to help remove Bullets for just 72 runs in 20.2 overs. Curtis Daniel chipped in with three wickets for just six runs in two overs while Rodney Williams snatched two for 11 in four overs all in the winning effort.

Buckley’s had earlier raised 111 before they were all out in 20 overs. Gregson Merrick was best on show with the bat, hitting a top score of 25 while Randino Turner added 16 to the effort. Vaughn Charles claimed four wickets for 24 runs in five overs bowling for Bullets while Kerry Burton picked up three for 36 in six overs.

In the other match contest Sunday, Dredgers defeated Sisserou by seven wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Sisserou were all out for 46 with Stelbert Plant picking up three wickets for nine runs in three overs.

Dredgers reached their target at 47 in for three in just 9.2 overs with Loy Weste hitting a top score of 20.