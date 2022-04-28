Four schools to battle it out in Primary Schools Football Cup semis

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight



The battle for a spot in the finals in the Primary Schools Football Cup is set to take place this Friday with four schools facing off in the semi-finals at the Golden Grove playing field.

Powerhouse, Five Islands Primary will face Jennings Primary in the first of two matches.

One goal would be enough to let Jennings Primary advance to the semis over Bendals Primary, while Five Islands earned their semis spot after edging out TN Kirnon (TNK) 1-0 in penalty kicks, stunning the home team last Friday.

The highly competitive match saw Five Islands go 1-0 after an own goal by TN Kirnon.

Celebrations were quickly cut short as TN Kirnon found the back of the net. Delroy Francis was the goal-scorer for the team with a perfect cross.

Five islands would however go 2-1 with a goal from Rashan Samuel but that too would be short-lived as TNK equalised with a beautiful header from Leon Cort.

Despite several chances by both teams the match had to be decided by penalty kicks and it was there that TNK faltered, missing all three of their chances after winning the toss and deciding to go first.

Shamoy Chiddick scored the winning penalty kick.

Former champions, Villa Primary and the home team, Golden Grove Primary will battle it out in the other semi-final encounter.

Golden Grove hammered JT Ambrose Primary 5-1 last Friday on the home turf, while Villa defeated Greenbay Primary 3-2 in penalty kicks after both teams played to a one-all draw.

The finals for the Inter-school Football competition will be held next Friday, May 6.