AGS continue unbeaten run in Schools Cricket

By Carlena Knight

Antigua Grammar School (AGS) continued their dominant run in the ongoing Inter-schools Cricket T20 Competition on Tuesday.

The Semper Virens defeated Princess Margaret School (PMS) by 146 runs at the Rising Sun Grounds.

Batting first, AGS soared to an impressive 190 for two.

Jewel Andrew had a stellar performance with the bat scoring 104 runs while teammates Xanden Hobson and Ronaldo Antigua contributed with 20 and 19 runs.

M Bruney and N. Williams both took one wicket.

PMS had a dismal batting showing making only 44 runs.

J. Phillip made 10 runs.

AGS’ Anthony Pierre and Paul Fairweather both took three wickets.

Jennings Secondary School (JSS) joined AGS in the winner’s circle as they recorded a 22-run win over Pares Secondary School (PSS).

Playing at the Factory Grounds, JSS posted 159 runs from 15 overs with Tavis Austin making 44 not out, Tanez Francis 41, and Michael Cornelius 29.

T Tonge and K Tonge of JSS both took one wicket.

PSS, despite a 55 not out performance from M Bailey and a 31-run effort from D Joseph, could not meet the target, only making it to 137 for three.

Micah Mckenzie had the best bowling stats for JSS taking two wickets.

Tanez Francis took one wicket.

In other match played that day, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) defeated Sir Novelle Richards Academy by 69 runs.

ASSS posted 136 for four with Tarek Charles scoring 60 runs.

SNRA made 67 for three. Jarod John-Baptiste was not out for 40 runs.