Four new buses added to school system

Four newly introduced buses of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board’s plan of obtaining 10 buses totalling $2 million, were officially added to the National School Bus System yesterday.

The buses were presented at the Transport Board Headquarters, witnessed by the agency’s management and staff. With the newly added vehicles, there are currently 36 buses operating in the system.

Edson Joseph, permanent secretary, Ministry of Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, informed OBSERVER media that discussion and planning for the additional buses had been going on for approximately a year and six months.

He added, “The decision was made approximately seven months ago to begin the project by purchasing four buses first and then obtaining another six later.”

Hubert Jarvis, the Transport Board’s general manager said, “The other six buses will be received in a few months.”

He told OBSERVER media that the Transport Board purchased the buses from its own earnings.

“We have a hire purchase agreement with Harney Motors and Hadeed Motors,” he said.

Jarvis also indicated that changes will be made in the types of buses used by the Transport Board. He said the agency is moving away from using carbon automobiles and it is working with the Ministry of Tourism to introduce green electric vehicles which is where the world is now headed.

The general manager said the Board intends to begin this in the next five or six years.

A green electric transportation is one that produces less harmful impacts to the environment.

Prior to the acquisition of the four new buses, there had been no addition to the fleet of the National School Bus System in over 11 years.

Joseph explained that consequently, buses were worn-out from being used for too long, making them difficult for workers to manage.

