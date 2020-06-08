Four charged with “Jungle’s” death to face court this week

Spread the love













The Police have arrested and jointly charged 44-yr-old Jason Moseste and 25-yr-old Shakiel Thomas both of Swetes, along with 20-yr-old Armal Warner of Pares and 20-yr-old Aliyah Martin of Jennings for the alleged murder of Bruce Greenaway.

On Saturday 6th June, police served each accused with a copy of the charge, after completing extensive investigations. They are expected to make their first Court appearance this week.

On Monday 13th April, Greenaway’s lifeless body was discovered near the shoreline of Indian Creek.