Founder of Virgin Galactic anticipates more Caribbean astronauts

Founder of Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, anticipates more astronauts emerging from the Caribbean region in the future.

This comes on the heels of the successful space journey of mother-daughter duo, Keisha Schahaff, and Anastasia Mayers, last week Thursday.

“I hope that through the Space for Humanity program where people only have to pay $5 or $10 to enter, that we will be able to get more people from the Caribbean in the future,” Branson told Observer at the watch party held at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

He indicated that disability is not a barrier for entry, as one of three private passengers of the spaceflight— former Olympian Jon Goodwin— has Parkinson’s disease.

“The person who went to space with them has Parkinson’s disease. So, it is possible for disabled people to go. [Jon Goodwin] is 80 years old with Parkinson’s disease,” he added.

On August 11, Virgin Galactic launched its first private astronaut and second commercial spaceflight from its Spaceport America, New Mexico location.

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda witnessed the event at watch parties held at the Antigua Recreation Grounds, and the Holy Trinity Primary School, in Antigua, and Barbuda, respectively.

Keisha Schahaff, 46; Anastasia Mayers, 18; and Jon Goodwin, 80, were the three private passengers aboard the VSS Unity, in addition to three crew members.

Schahaff and Mayers are not only the first Antiguans and Barbudans to travel to space, but also the first Caribbean mother-daughter duo to do so.