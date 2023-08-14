APUA celebrates successful 10th Anniversary Summer Internship Programme

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) takes immense pride in commemorating the successful conclusion of its prestigious Summer Internship Program (SIP), marking its remarkable 10th-anniversary milestone. As the Caribbean’s premier summer internship initiative, SIP’s closure is a significant moment for both APUA and the program itself.

Under the guidance of the Committee Chairman, Mr Lyle Jackson, and with the unwavering support of a dedicated team including Yanique Reid, Philise Stevens, Kandice Weste-Lake, Daikoiya Thomas, and Je Sani Gilbert, SIP has once again provided aspiring young professionals with a transformative experience that has nurtured their growth and development.

This year’s edition of SIP witnessed the largest cohort to date, comprising eighteen (18) distinguished interns from diverse academic backgrounds. These individuals were chosen for their exceptional achievements and potential.

INTERN INTERN POSITION Tanyelle Humphreys Water Mapping Technician Tarrell Browne Electricity Mapping Technician Razonique Looby Water Technologist Shaquibi Joseph Renewable Energy Technician Terrol Marsh Jr. Electricity Customer Service Kwatawnya Roberts Human Resources Digitization Agent Darianne Dickenson Human Resources Digitization Agent Roshade Collins Marketing Assistant Faith Lonie Accounts Clerk Jeconiah Roberts Accounts Clerk Jevier Charles Accounts Clerk Re-Elle Browne Graphic Designer Shakir Jacobs PR Assistant Trevorn Williams IT Asssisant Paul Thomas IT Assistant Chris Aaron Meter Reading Data Analyst Devaughnte Burke Meter Reading Data Analyst Eddenya Aska Meter Reading Data Analyst

SIP offered a tailor-made and dynamic experience to each intern, providing them with practical exposure and invaluable insights. In addition to their assigned roles, interns participated in a comprehensive professional development series covering topics such as financial management, time management, professional networking, deportment, professional resume writing, interviewing skills, and various other knowledge sessions designed to maximize their potential.

Reflecting on SIP’s 10th anniversary, Mr Lyle Jackson shared his sentiments: “We are immensely proud of the SIP’s legacy and the impact it has had on the careers of numerous young professionals. Over the past decade, this program has served as a springboard for success, connecting interns with invaluable opportunities and nurturing their personal and professional growth. We are happy to note that this year’s cohort exceeded expectations and upheld the program’s tradition of excellence.”

The Human Resources Manager, Mr Rodney Simon, thanked the hardworking Summer Internship Programme Team who executed the programme in accordance with the intended plans of the APUA leadership.

Mr Simon shared that “The Summer Internship Programme remains of strategic importance to the Authority as it builds a talent pool that we can tap into to meet future workforce requirements. APUA remains committed to its corporate social responsibility and the development of young professionals across Antigua & Barbuda. What we saw from the interns this year was nothing short of outstanding. The presentation of a very thoroughly researched and innovative group project was especially impressive. The application of their intellectual capacity and the growth they demonstrated over the six weeks of the program confirms and reconfirms to APUA Management that this is a worthwhile initiative and one that APUA intends to continue to invest in”.

For more information about APUA’s Summer Internship Program (SIP) and updates on APUA’s endeavours, please follow our social media pages on all platforms.