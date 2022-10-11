Former Jolly Beach workers are expected to get preference in hiring process

- Advertisement -

Former workers of Jolly Beach Resort who are currently unemployed could be given priority when the refurbished property is reopened.

Deputy General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) Chester Hughes told this media house that the new management team Elite Island Resorts, which is owned by Rob Barrett, is exploring talks on possible employment for former staff who are interested.

The government recently entered into a partnership with the hotelier for the refurbishment of the property which has been closed since March 2020.

The ABWU is the union bargaining on the workers’ behalf.

Hughes explained that the number of hotel’s former staff is quite small as many have gone into other ventures.

“We have inquired if they will be looking at the former employees and they have expressed the view [that] it’s open season, but they would want to ensure that those who are unemployed and would have worked at Jolly Beach … that they can give them the first right of opportunity to return to the property.

“It’s open for everybody but we hope that those employees of Jolly Beach who are unemployed and would want to go back into the hospitality sector that when the opportunity arises, they will take the opportunity and run with it,” Hughes said.

Barret is reportedly investing US $6 million as a loan to the government to renovate rooms at the resort and make those severance payments.

That process has already begun with the ABWU meeting with employees this week to verify their severance amounts with what the receiver has in their possession.

Once that matter is ironed out, Hughes revealed that payments could begin to be disseminated by next week to the over 500 workers who are collectively owed over $2 million.

Although a specific figure which was allotted to pay the former staff was not quoted, last Thursday, Cabinet Spokesperson Melford Nicholas indicated that the payments will be handled by the chambers of attorney Kenny Kentish who represented the interests of the former owner of Jolly Beach Resort prior to the sale.

Meanwhile, the aim is to get at least 100 rooms ready for occupancy by the end of December.

Apple Vacations was the latest company to show interest in the resort by signing an agreement to manage the property in July. It is not yet known what will happen to that agreement now that Elite Island Resorts is onboard.

The Elite Group is said to be one of “a number of options that had been explored” to operate the hotel and ultimately won the bid to manage the facility.

The government plans to eventually secure ownership of the hotel and its property which is said to be worth US $30 million.