Police probe discovery of human skeletal remains at Creekside

Law enforcement personnel are continuing their investigations into the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Creekside area, a release from the police communications unit said yesterday.

A man, who was reportedly cleaning a plot of land in the area, made the discovery after smelling a foul odour and reported the matter to the police.

The discovery was made shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding the discovery to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips.