Former health boss calls for diligence in reopening

Former Chief Health Inspector, Lionel Michael,

says he agrees with the staggered re-opening of the country but he urges health authorities to do the necessary healthy/safety checks as part of the re-opening process.

Along with the need for these inspections from the authorities, Michael says business operators should bear the responsibility of properly preparing their environments for the resumption.

Michael also expressed confidence in the Central Board of Health – who he says, would be tasked with the inspections – while making some suggestions that could aid in the success of the process.