Football Association to host Group B of Concacaf U20 tournament

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) is set to host the Concacaf U20 Men’s Tournament.

The Association (ABFA) will host Group B of tournament scheduled for February 23-28 at the body’s Technical Center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Antigua and Barbuda will compete against Suriname, Guyana, El Salvador, Turks and Caicos, as they vie for a chance to advance to the next round as only one team will advance from what is expected to be a highly competitive group.

Matches will be held daily at 10:30am and 3:30pm, providing ample opportunity for football enthusiasts and supporters to attend the matches.

The young Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys have been preparing for the task at hand under the guidance of technical director, Sowerby Gomes.

Cliff Williams, the U20 Men’s Tournament Chairperson, shared his excitement about the upcoming tournament.

“We eagerly anticipate an exciting and thrilling tournament, where we will witness the emergence of our next generation of elite players. The Concacaf U20 Men’s Tournament represents an incredible opportunity for these young athletes to showcase their abilities and gain valuable experience on an international stage.”

After round-robin play between February 23 and March 2, the first-place team from each group will advance to the 2024 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship, joining the six pre-seeded top-ranked nations.

Antigua and Barbuda opens its campaign against Guyana on February 23.

The nations pre-seeded into the Championships’ Group Stage are (in ranking order): United States (1), Honduras (2), Mexico (3), Panama (4), Costa Rica (5), and the Dominican Republic (6).