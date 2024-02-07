Flash Flood Watch issued for Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, along with Montserrat and St. Kitts and Nevis, effective from 8 PM today, Wednesday, until 8 PM Thursday.

This watch extends to low-lying and flood-prone areas and aims to raise awareness about the potential for moderate to major flooding in the region.

The announcement comes amidst a weather system marked by a frontal trough over the British Virgin Islands, causing intermittent heavy showers.

As the system progresses eastward, it is expected to impact the Leeward Islands, including Antigua and Barbuda, by tonight.

Notably, some areas in the British Virgin Islands have already experienced up to 4 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Meteorologists anticipate further precipitation ranging from 1 to 4 inches by Thursday 8 PM. Given these conditions, there is a heightened risk of moderate to major flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Residents in these vulnerable areas are urged to make necessary preparations to safeguard life and property.

This includes closely monitoring weather updates, preparing emergency kits, and identifying evacuation routes to higher ground if needed.

It’s essential to stay vigilant and heed any future warnings or advisories issued by local authorities.

The Flash Flood Watch underscores the importance of proactive measures in response to potentially hazardous weather conditions.

As such, residents are encouraged to remain informed and take appropriate actions to mitigate risks associated with flash flooding.