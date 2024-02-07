Benta, Peters and Mentore hail teams on Two Day victories following low-scoring weekend

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

National cricketer Deran Benta believes his Pigotts Crushers team’s loss to Rising Sun Spartans two weekends ago served as both an eye-opener and motivation that allowed them to rebound against the favoured Empire Nation last weekend.

Crushers cruised to an eight-wicket win over the previously undefeated Empire at Pigotts on Sunday, rebounding from a six-wicket loss to Rising Sun the previous weekend.

“We needed that defeat to bring us back down to earth, but we knew where we went wrong so we went back to practice, put in the work and as you see it paid off over the weekend. I do think they are one of the better teams right now and to restrict them to 101, we would take that any day,” he said.

Meanwhile, coach of the winning Jennings Tigers, Elijah Peters, lauded his players for their 88 runs triumph over Bethesda Golden Eagles. However, he said there are key areas in which the team must improve if they are to keep winning as the competition progresses.

Deran Benta Elijah Peters

“The bowling has really been on point and we’ve been bowling out teams even before this year but we have been bowling out teams pretty cheaply. It’s been a while since anyone has made 100 against Jennings, but in the batting we’re struggling a bit. The guys are putting in the work and it hasn’t really come to fruition as yet but we’re doing the work. Guys are giving away their wickets a bit cheap but what excites me is that we’re winning games and we’re not batting well as yet,” the coach said.

There was victory as well for Rising Sun Spartans who rallied to an innings and 204 win over the struggling Bolans Blasters.

Captain Kerry Mentore who cracked three fours and 11 sixes on his way to 116 from 90 ball, said his team saw an opportunity to end the match early on the second day’s play.

“We actually batted longer than we expected on Sunday because we were trying to bat for an hour because you never know with rain. We have covers but sometimes when rain falls Rising Sun would get saturated on the outfield so we were cautious of that. Some teams, you may ruffle them in the first innings but in the second they would hold out on you and Combined Schools did that to us, so we didn’t want to take chances with a lot of time,” he said.

Pigotts Crushers are second on the standings with 36 points while Spartans also has 36 points in the number three position. Jennings Tigers are fifth with 30 points.