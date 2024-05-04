Flyers and Steelers take crucial game-one in D1 basketball playoffs semis

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions, Flyers Basketball, took a 1-0 series lead in their best of three semi-final Division 1 playoff series against Spanish Heat, when on Thursday, they claimed game-one by an 88-59 scoreline at the JSC basketball complex.

Flyers dominated the contest throughout, outscoring their opponents 22-12 in the opening quarter. The teams were evenly matched in the second quarter after both sinking 15 points, before Flyers took the third and fourth quarters 25-20 and 26-12.

National player Adonis Humphreys led the charge for Flyers with a game high of 28 points, while grabbing 19 rebounds. Humphreys had assistance from Selassie Brathwaite with 19 points while Alexis Jackson picked up 12 points and 10 rebounds, also in the winnings effort.

Coy Quinland was the top scorer for Spanish Heat with 20 points, while Damian Floyd chipped in with 11.

Meanwhile, Potters Steelers enjoyed an 11-point win over Northside Stingers to take a 1-0 series lead in their best of three series. Potters dominated the first three of four quarters, outscoring their opponents 18-16, 23-20 and 28-15. Stingers outscored Steelers 19-11 in the fourth.

Cohen DeSouza and Marlon Charles led the way for Steelers, both scoring 18 points. DeSouza also grabbed 18 rebounds while Charles snatched seven.

In a losing effort, Keroi Lee top scored for Stingers with 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He had help from Joshua Minner with 13 points and seven rebounds.

