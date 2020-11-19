Flow partners with diabetes association to advocate for healthier lifestyles

Spread the love













Employees of Flow Antigua and Barbuda observe Liberty Latin America’s (LLA) Annual Mission Week by partnering with the Antigua and Barbuda Diabetes Association (ABDA) on several initiatives designed to raise funds and increase public awareness about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

From November 16-20, employees from all across the LLA markets will celebrate the company’s annual Mission Week tradition of giving back to local communities through volunteering activities guided by the company’s four pillars of corporate social responsibility: learning, environment, access, and disaster relief.

“Our communities are so much more than locations for our business. It’s where we live, where our families grow, where we celebrate and connect. With our company-wide volunteering initiative, Mission Week, over 1,000 employees are coming together to make a positive impact in the areas of learning, environment, access, and disaster relief. When our communities thrive, we all win,” Michael Coakley, VP Communications, Liberty Latin America, said.

This year, employees at Flow Antigua chose to align with World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated globally on November 14. Their first initiative involves planting an organic fruit and vegetable garden at Flow’s Clare Hall compound. The produce will be distributed to local charities to promote a healthier lifestyle by encouraging the incorporation of more fruits and vegetables into person’s diets.

Additionally, a raffle will be drawn on November 30 and the proceeds will go to the ABDA to assist their efforts in combating the disease.

The prizes to be won include a Samsung 820 handset, dinner for two at the Hodges Bay Resort and Spa and a $200 shopping voucher at the Epicurean supermarket. The raffle will be promoted via a series of media events throughout the community.

“These initiatives are an excellent way to get our colleagues involved in fighting one of the most debilitating non-communicable diseases that affects our society,’ Flow’s Country Manager for Antigua and Barbuda, Joe Mathieson said. “It’s all about awareness and promoting a healthy lifestyle that truly makes a difference. We have chosen to do this during World Diabetes month to demonstrate that the health and welfare of the communities we are privileged to connect are part of our collective corporate and social responsibility.”