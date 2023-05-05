Flow helps give tech-savvy girls a boost

- Advertisement -

Telecoms firm Flow joined forces with the Ministry of Education to celebrate International Girls in ICT Day 2023 under the theme ‘Digital Skills for Life’.

The ministry hosted an event for secondary school students where several women who have excelled in STEM careers made presentations.

The partnership signals Flow’s ongoing efforts to spread awareness about the viability of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers for girls and young women and to encourage their participation in the technology industry and in telecommunications, a release said.

At the opening ceremony, Briana Lewis, the Flow-Tech expert, delivered the feature address. Ken-Nyse Lynch, an intern with the Flow Commercial team, also gave remarks on behalf of the company.

Briana Lewis Ken-Nyse Lynch

Their testimonies about their chosen career paths in the field of telecommunications inspired and motivated the scores of young women who attended the event.

They both highlighted that Flow is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the technology industry and that the company recognises the importance of empowering young women to explore their potential in ICT careers.

Lisa Abraham, a Flow brand ambassador, also participated in the annual event by facilitating the ‘Re-imagining DJ think tank’ session for the Ministry of Education in which the enthusiastic participation of the attendees was clear evidence that they found the session insightful and valuable.

There were several other exciting events throughout the day, including graphic photography and editing, podcasting, robotics, and film production.

Shand Merchant, Marketing Manager of Flow, said, “Flow’s partnership with the Ministry of Education to celebrate Girls in ICT Day 2023 signals the company’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion in the telecommunications industry.

“By supporting initiatives that empower young women in ICT careers and highlighting the numerous opportunities for girls within its own organisation, Flow hopes to inspire and motivate other girls to explore the endless possibilities that a career in ICT has to offer.”