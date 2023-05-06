Veteran Amanda Edwards Leads Several Antigua and Barbuda Selections to LICB Women’s Cricket Squad

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Seven of the country’s senior women’s national cricketers and one official have been selected as part of the Leeward Islands senior women’s squad for the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Tournament slated for May 8-26 in St Kitts.

Veteran Amanda Edwards was named vice-captain while she is joined by captain of the Antigua and Barbuda team, Chey-Anne Moses, in the selection. The other Antiguan and Barbuda selectees are Terez Parker, Jenisen Richards, Tonya Martin and Kimberly Anthony.

Jessica Hall was selected among four reserve players, while Pernell Watley has been named assistant coach for the Leeward Islands team.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Leon Rodney said the players have worked hard and are deserving of the opportunity.

Amanda Edwards.

“I think the little work we’ve done here has assisted them to propel themselves forward and some would have retained their place in the team. You have one or two new ones, so let’s just give them credit for the work they would have put in and get the reward,” he said.

However, Rodney — who also coached the senior national team in the recent Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 overs and T20 tournament — added there must be a universal approach if more players are to benefit from the available opportunities.

“You still have some parents who are saying that’ I want you to go and learn your lesson so you can become a lawyer or a doctor’, and not taking into consideration if you see the amount of money the athletes make, it makes lawyers and doctors look like a joke. So, we must be able to get parents to understand that it has to be a holistic situation [and] be able to say to the children that this can be a profession and this can make you live very well,” he said.

Captain of the Antigua and Barbuda senior women’s team, Chey-Anne Moses (left) has also been selected to the Leeward Islands squad.

The other members of the team are Saneldo Willett (captain), Davronique Maynard, Rozel Liburd, Melicia Clarke, Tynetta McKoy, Davanna Claxton, Jahzara Claxton and Divya Saxena.

The other reserved players are Arsheena Freeman, Keshanna Huggins and Martha Dookham.

Completing the coaching staff are Percy Daniel (head coach), Sharlene Martin (manager) and Toni-Ann Grant (physiotherapist).