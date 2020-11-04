Flights sponsorship for Team Antigua Pairs

The Team Antigua Pairs duo of Joseph Nunes and Travis Weste, (pictured with Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez and Operations Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Javier Jacobs) receive financial support from the Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority for their December 12 Atlantic Crossing.

For two young Antiguans and Barbudans, the rowing adventure of a lifetime is about to start with a challenge that places the country’s nautical prowess on full display, and the Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) have thrown their full support behind the seamen.

Yesterday, the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge ‘Team Antigua Pairs’ team of Joseph Nunes and Travis Weste was presented with flights sponsorship by the ministry and the ABTA.

“We at the Ministry of Tourism signed a contract to sponsor the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, and so it is very fitting that we have Antiguans represented in the race,” Minister of Tourism Charles “Max” Fernandez said during the presentation.

“I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Travis and Joseph on the bold initiative that they are taking, and we wish them God’s speed and the best of luck.”

He added that the Ministry of Tourism and the ABTA felt it was necessary to offer assistance to the team, and also encouraged anyone who could offer assistance to do the same.

“The most important thing is to encourage all Antiguans and Barbudans, whom they will be representing on the trip across the Atlantic, to assist in any way they can.”

Nunes and Weste make up the fourth team and first pair to represent Antigua and Barbuda in the event known as the ‘World’s Toughest Row’.

Weste said the team is 98 percent ready for the race, and expressed thanks to the Ministry of Tourism and the entire population of Antigua and Barbuda for their support and words of encouragements.

The duo will leave Antigua on November 28 for La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

They will then spend the next two weeks in safety briefings and will make other preparations for the 3,000-mile Atlantic crossing, in their two-man rowboat known as ‘The Wolf’.

“We are pretty optimistic and have been looking forward to this all year. We are going to do our best, and represent Antigua and Barbuda to the maximum,” Nunes said.

The duo will also be raising funds for their charity, the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown.