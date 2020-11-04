More Covid-19 cases confirmed

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 2nd November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 2nd November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, fifty-one samples were processed at the Mount St. John ‘s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from zero to fifty-one.

Of the fifty-one samples processed by MSJMC, forty-nine were negative and two positive.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and eighteen.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID·19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and thirty with nine active cases.