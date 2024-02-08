Flash flood watch expires for Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Lenard Josiah, the on-duty forecaster at the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services, has announced that the Flash Flood Warning has expired as of 12 PM.

While there may still be showers, caution is advised.

However, the weather is expected to improve later tonight into tomorrow morning.

Residents are urged to remain cautious despite the expiration of the warning and to stay tuned to local weather updates for any further developments.

Stay safe and prepared as we navigate through these weather conditions.