Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre Outpatient Clininc suspended due to weather

Due to expected adverse weather conditions, Outpatient Clinics (inclusive of Rehab and Oncology) have been suspended for today, Feb. 8th, 2024.

We apologize for any inconvenience this causes you. Please do not risk going out in bad weather.

Help us share this information with your family and friends.

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre – formerly Mount St. John’s Medical Centre

