Five Islands take command of First Division while Blackhawks and Police rebound

By Neto Baptiste

Former Premier Division champions Five Islands FC jumped to the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division following a narrow 2-1 triumph over Bendals when they met at Five Islands playing field on Wednesday.

Samuel Semper scored both goals for Five Islands with strikes on either side of the half, netting in minutes 25 and 41, as Five Islands moved to 28 points after 11 showings, one point ahead of Potters Tigers who have also played 11 times. Mitcheo Edwards scored the only goal for Bendals in minute 45.

Edwards was later sent off after picking up a second caution, while Pierson Vital, also of Bendals, was shown red card in minute 75 after being booked for a second time in the match. Bendals remain on 13 points from 11 showings.

There was victory as well for another top flight champion, Liberta Blackhawks, as they recorded their third win of the competition with a 4-3 triumph over Young Lions.

Tijani Isaac netted twice with goals in minutes 14 and 16, while there were single conversions from Dequan Samuel (35) and Damien Jeremiah (70) who both scored once for the victors. Zavier Joseph (5 and 13) scored twice in the losing effort for Lions, with Akeem Mason scoring the other goal in minute 83.

The win lifts Liberta to nine points after 12 matches while Lions are on three points at the bottom of the standings.

Also on Wednesday, Police edged Lion Hill 2-1 as they move to 21 points from 11 showings.

Lion Hill drew first blood when Shemarah Andrew netted in minute 51, but Stephen Hughes drew the lawmen level just six minutes later when he converted from the penalty spot. Joumol Semper found the winner in the 70th minute.

The loss was Lion Hill’s fourth in 11 matches as they remain on 15 points.