Police probing death of UN official in hotel room 

Police have opened an investigation after a member of a United Nations team currently visiting Antigua was found dead in his hotel room.

The unnamed US citizen was discovered shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday at the Jolly Beach Resort. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas described the incident as a “sudden death”. A probe was launched as is standard practice, although insiders tell Observer foul play is not suspected.

The middle-aged man arrived in the country earlier this week as part of a delegation of around 10 UN officials assisting with preparations for the upcoming Small Island Developing States (SIDS) conference.

It is the UN’s third planning mission to Antigua and Barbuda which is gearing up to host the high profile event for the first time.

The fourth annual conference runs from May 27-30.

The three-day event will bring the international community together to assess SIDS’ sustainable development progress and agree on steps to take. It is set to see dozens of world leaders and thousands of attendees flock to Antigua for the country’s largest ever event of its kind.