Five Islands stay in command of First Division with easy Bolans win

Five Islands FC chalked up their 12th win in 14 matches as they remain atop the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division, beating Bolans FC 4-0 on Tuesday to move to 37 points from 14 showings.

Demario Roberts led the way with a hat-trick, netting in minutes 26, 59 and 73 while Jamal Joseph scored the other goal in minute 35. Bolans remain on 13 points from 12 showings.

There was victory as well for Jennings United who beat Bendals FC 3-1 to move to 27 points from 14 showings and third on the standings. Kemon Samuel led with a double strike, scoring in minutes 18 and 20 while Daryl Massicot scored the other goal in minute 71.

Darren Stevens scored the lone goal for Bendals in minute 26 as they remain on 12 points after 15 outings.

in the other contest, Liberta Blackhawks and Fort Road FC played to a scoreless draw.